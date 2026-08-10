Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Key Specs
- Engine149 cc
- Mileage45 kmpl
- Power10.79 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque11.26 Nm
- Kerb Weight115 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
|Rs. 1.44 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149.5 cc
|10.79 PS
|11.26 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|4.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|1805 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|VXL 150 [2020-2025]VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|VXL 150 [2020-2025]VSChetak
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.4 kW
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|VXL 150 [2020-2025]VSOneS Gen 2
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|1850 mm
|-
|-
|-
|VXL 150 [2020-2025]VSRizta
|Vespa 150
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149.5 cc
|11.42 PS
|10.1 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|VXL 150 [2020-2025]VS150
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|10.79 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|11.26 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|149.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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