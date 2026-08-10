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VESPA VXL 150 [2020-2025]

₹1.44 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Alternatives

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VXL 150 [2020-2025]vsSXL 150

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    10.79 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    11.26 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    115 kg
View All VXL 150 [2020-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Variants

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.44 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] comes in 2 variants. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]'s top variant is Dual.
2 Variants Available
VXL 150 [2020-2025] STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
90 kmph
VXL 150 [2020-2025] Dual
₹1.47 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] image
Rs. 1.44 LakhsOnwards-149.5 cc10.79 PS11.26 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDiscAlloy
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-4.4 kW-Scooters132 kg1805 mmDiscDrumAlloyVXL 150 [2020-2025]VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
---Scooters----AlloyVXL 150 [2020-2025]VSChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
-6.4 kW52 NmScooters118 kg-DiscDrumAlloyVXL 150 [2020-2025]VSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
---Scooters125 kg1850 mm---VXL 150 [2020-2025]VSRizta
Vespa 150Vespa 150 imageRs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards-149.5 cc11.42 PS10.1 NmScooters115 kg1770 mm--AlloyVXL 150 [2020-2025]VS150

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Images

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Image 1
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Image 2
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Image 3
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Image 4
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Image 5
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Image 6

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Colours

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Black

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Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power10.79 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque11.26 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage45.0 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine149.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed90 kmph
View all VXL 150 [2020-2025] specs and features

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