Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Variants Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.44 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] comes in 2 variants. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]'s top variant is Dual.

2 Variant s Available

VXL 150 [2020-2025] STD ₹1.44 Lakhs* 149.5 cc 90 kmph VXL 150 [2020-2025] Dual ₹1.47 Lakhs* 149.5 cc 90 kmph