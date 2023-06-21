HT Auto
Vespa VXL 150 Specifications

Vespa VXL 150 starting price is Rs. 1,44,413 in India. Vespa VXL 150 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.44 - 1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Vespa VXL 150 Specs

Vespa VXL 150 comes with 149.5 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of VXL 150 starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vespa VXL 150 sits in the

Vespa VXL 150 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Dual
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
333 Km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm
Max Torque
11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Monocoque Chassis
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived hydralic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
No
Battery Capacity
12 V / 5 A
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Check NMax 155 details
Check latest offers
VXL 150 vs SXR 160
Check latest offers
VXL 150 vs SXL 125
Check Vario 160 details
Check latest offers
Vespa News

Vespa and Disney have partnered to bring the Primavera Mickey Mouse Edition in global markets
Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition unveiled to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
18 May 2023
Vespa has announced a new version of their Primavera scooter called the Pic Nic in the UK market.&nbsp;
New Vespa Primavera Pic Nic edition scooter breaks cover
16 Jul 2022
Peugeot Motorcycles has launched the special edition of its Django 125 for the international market.
Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched
18 Jun 2022
Vespa Racing Sixties
Vespa scooters get expensive in India. Check new price list here
15 Jun 2022
View all
 

Vespa VXL 150 Variants & Price List

Vespa VXL 150 price starts at ₹ 1.44 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa VXL 150 comes in 2 variants. Vespa VXL 150 top variant price is ₹ 1.46 Lakhs.

FL ABS BS6
1.44 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Get On Road Price
Dual
1.46 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Get On Road Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

