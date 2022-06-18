HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Vespa Rivaling Peugeot Django 125 Special Edition Launched

Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched

The Peugeot Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus has been priced at EUR 3,249 (equivalent to 2.66 lakh) in France.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2022, 11:20 AM
Peugeot Motorcycles has launched the special edition of its Django 125 for the international market.
Peugeot Motorcycles has launched the special edition of its Django 125 for the international market.
Peugeot Motorcycles has launched the special edition of its Django 125 for the international market.
Peugeot Motorcycles has launched the special edition of its Django 125 for the international market.

Peugeot Motorcycles has launched the special edition of its Django 125 for the international market. The new special edition 125cc retro-scooter has been called Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus and comes fitted with several add-ons against the standard model. Also, it will be restricted to just 50 units worldwide which makes it quite an exclusive piece to own. 

(Also Read: Vespa scooters get expensive in India. Check new price list here)

On the outside, the special edition Eversion ABS Plus features the same design and styling as the standard Django 125. What makes it distinctive is the use of an additional transparent windscreen and the backrest for the pillion. Django 125's Vespa-like exterior design looks fairly attractive and the special edition model is also offered in two new paint options namely Dragon Red and Deep Ocean Blue. Both the paint schemes feature a two-tone treatment. In the Dragon Red option, the upper half of the scooter's body comes draped in a white theme, while the lower section is featured in striking red colour. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Vespa Elettrica (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vespa Elettrica
₹90,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter
₹1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Vespa Urban Club 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Urban Club 125
124.45 cc
₹91,259 - 99,736 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

At the heart of the scooter sits a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor. This unit has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 10.46bhp and a peak torque of 9.3Nm. For the suspension duties, the scooter uses a conventional telescopic fork at the front, which is backed up with a single rear shock. For braking, there is a 200mm front disc and a 190mm rear disc. It rolls on 12-inch wheels on either end. 

(Also Read: This Vespa 125 scooter is made of 1106 Lego brick pieces)

For the market of France, the Peugeot Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus has been priced at EUR 3,249 (equivalent to 2.66 lakh). Needless to say, at this price, it is deemed too expensive for the Indian market. 

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2022, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: Vespa Peugeot Django 125 Django 125 Special Edition Django 125
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform. 
TVS Raider gets expensive in India. Check new prices here
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched
Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch in August'22
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch in August'22
BMW M2 confirmed for official debut in October
BMW M2 confirmed for official debut in October

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city