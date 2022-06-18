Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched

Peugeot Motorcycles has launched the special edition of its Django 125 for the international market. The new special edition 125cc retro-scooter has been called Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus and comes fitted with several add-ons against the standard model. Also, it will be restricted to just 50 units worldwide which makes it quite an exclusive piece to own.

On the outside, the special edition Eversion ABS Plus features the same design and styling as the standard Django 125. What makes it distinctive is the use of an additional transparent windscreen and the backrest for the pillion. Django 125's Vespa-like exterior design looks fairly attractive and the special edition model is also offered in two new paint options namely Dragon Red and Deep Ocean Blue. Both the paint schemes feature a two-tone treatment. In the Dragon Red option, the upper half of the scooter's body comes draped in a white theme, while the lower section is featured in striking red colour.

At the heart of the scooter sits a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor. This unit has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 10.46bhp and a peak torque of 9.3Nm. For the suspension duties, the scooter uses a conventional telescopic fork at the front, which is backed up with a single rear shock. For braking, there is a 200mm front disc and a 190mm rear disc. It rolls on 12-inch wheels on either end.

For the market of France, the Peugeot Django 125 Eversion ABS Plus has been priced at EUR 3,249 (equivalent to ₹2.66 lakh). Needless to say, at this price, it is deemed too expensive for the Indian market.

