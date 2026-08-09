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Vespa VXL 125 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
VXL 125 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 125 Aerox 155
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.31 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc155 cc
Power9.78 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa VXL 125 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm145 mm
Length
1770 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1350 mm
Additional Storage
Yes24.5 L
Kerb Weight
115 kg126 kg
Height
1140 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm790 mm
Width
690 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.45155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchDry, Centrifugal Automatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
52 mm58.0 mm
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableUnit swing
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Position light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes24.5 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesOptional
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,7601,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,9511,40,320
RTO
10,47611,225
Insurance
7,33311,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1973,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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