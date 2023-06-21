Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Vespa SXL 150 comes with 149.5 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of SXL 150 starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vespa SXL 150 sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Vespa SXL 150 price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa SXL 150 comes in 3 variants. Vespa SXL 150 top variant price is ₹ 1.54 Lakhs.
₹1.49 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
₹1.49 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
₹1.54 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price