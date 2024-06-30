SXL 150 falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of SXL 150 Racing Sixties (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Racing SXL 150 falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of SXL 150 Racing Sixties (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Racing Sixties is 7.4 L litres. It offers many features like Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 7.4 L Length: 1770 mm Max Power: 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve ...Read MoreRead Less