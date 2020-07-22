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SXL 150PriceMileageSpecifications
Vespa SXL 150 Front Left View
1/10
Vespa SXL 150 Headlight View
2/10
Vespa SXL 150 Seat View
3/10
Vespa SXL 150 Side Indicator View
4/10
Vespa SXL 150 Disck And Shocker View
5/10
Vespa SXL 150 Foot Rest View
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6/10

Vespa SXL 150 Racing Sixties

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Vespa SXL 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
View all SXL 150 specs and features

SXL 150 Racing Sixties

SXL 150 Racing Sixties Prices

The SXL 150 Racing Sixties, is listed at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SXL 150 Racing Sixties Mileage

All variants of the SXL 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SXL 150 Racing Sixties Colours

The SXL 150 Racing Sixties is available in 8 colour options: Classic Matte Black, Green, Matt Red, Midnight Blue Sport, Pearl White Classic, Sports Matte Yellow, Tuscany Orange Classic, White.

SXL 150 Racing Sixties Engine and Transmission

The SXL 150 Racing Sixties is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.

SXL 150 Racing Sixties vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SXL 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

SXL 150 Racing Sixties Specs & Features

The SXL 150 Racing Sixties has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.

Vespa SXL 150 Racing Sixties Price

SXL 150 Racing Sixties

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,222
RTO
12,497
Insurance
4,452
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,171
EMI@3,722/mo
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Vespa SXL 150 Racing Sixties Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1140 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
259 Km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Automatic
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
No

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V / 5 A
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Vespa SXL 150 Racing Sixties EMI
EMI3,350 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,55,853
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,55,853
Interest Amount
45,140
Payable Amount
2,00,993

Vespa SXL 150 other Variants

SXL 150 STD

₹1.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,50,554
RTO
12,044
Insurance
4,290
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,66,888
EMI@3,587/mo
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Close

SXL 150 Dual

₹1.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,52,710
RTO
12,216
Insurance
4,352
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,69,278
EMI@3,638/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Vespa SXL 150 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
SXL 150vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
SXL 150vsChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
SXL 150vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
SXL 150vsRizta
Vespa 150

Vespa 150

1.4 - 1.99 Lakhs
+6
SXL 150vs150
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.4 - 1.43 Lakhs
SXL 150vsAerox 155

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