|Engine
|149.5 cc
The SXL 150 Racing Sixties, is listed at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SXL 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SXL 150 Racing Sixties is available in 8 colour options: Classic Matte Black, Green, Matt Red, Midnight Blue Sport, Pearl White Classic, Sports Matte Yellow, Tuscany Orange Classic, White.
The SXL 150 Racing Sixties is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.
In the SXL 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The SXL 150 Racing Sixties has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.