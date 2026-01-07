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Ather Energy 450X vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. 450X has a range of up to 126-161 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
450X vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Sxl 150
BrandAther EnergyVespa
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range126-161 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1290 mm
Additional Storage
22 LYes
Height
1114 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
739 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm140 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s-
Range
126 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
NoYes
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 LYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED Backlit-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,5471,50,554
RTO
53012,044
Insurance
7,4694,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,587

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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