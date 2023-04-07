|Max Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|Stroke
|56.6 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|-
|Displacement
|149.5 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Dry, Centrifugal Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|V-Belt Automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Bore
|58 mm
|58.0 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,53,733
|₹1,68,424
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,35,564
|₹1,42,800
|RTO
|₹10,845
|₹11,794
|Insurance
|₹7,324
|₹13,053
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,304
|₹3,603