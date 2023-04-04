GT Force One Plus on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 72,570. The on road price for GT Force One Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 90,850 in Kolkata. The lowest price GT Force One Plus on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 72,570. The on road price for GT Force One Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 90,850 in Kolkata. The lowest price model is GT Force One Plus Lead Acid and the most priced model is GT Force One Plus Lithium Ion. Visit your nearest GT Force One Plus dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. GT Force One Plus on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the GT Force One Plus is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kolkata, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price GT Force One Plus Lead Acid ₹ 72,570 GT Force One Plus Lithium Ion ₹ 90,850