Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > EV startup GT-Force unveils two e-scooters, e-bike prototype at EV India Expo
(L-R) Co-founder and CEO at GT-Force, Mukesh Taneja, and Co-founder and COO, Rajesh Saitya posing with electric two-wheelers – GT Drive, GT Drive Pro, and electric motorcycle prototype, 
2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 01:39 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • GT Drive is a high-speed electric scooter which is capable of clocking a top speed of 60 kmph and delivers a single-charge range of 150 kms.

  • GT Drive Pro falls in the slow-speed electric scooter category with a single-charge range of 75 kms and top speed of 25 kmph.

Electric vehicle startup GT-Force unveiled three electric two-wheeler models at the 2021 EV India Expo held at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. Of the three models exhibited by the company, one is a high speed electric scooter, another is a low-speed electric scooter while the third product is an electric motorcycle prototype.

Electric scooters GT Drive and GT Drive Pro from GT-Force flaunt a quirky design language.

The former is a high-speed scooter which is capable of clocking a top speed of 60 kmph and delivers a single-charge range of 150 kms. The electric scooter come equipped with lithium-ion batteries and offers three drive modes to riders - economy, standard and turbo. The scooter also gets cruise control system, enabling riders to maintain a constant speed.

(Also read | British brand One-Moto launches high speed electric scooter Electa)

GT Drive Pro falls in the slow-speed electric scooter category is aimed at serving the short- distance travel needs of commuters. The scooter covers a distance of 75 kms on a single charge and offers a top speed of 25 kmph. It is available in both LEAD acid and lithium-ion battery versions. 

Apart from the two electric scooters, the company is working on its first electric motorcycle which is expected to be launched in the market in the second half of the calendar year 2022. With its new products, the company aims to contribute to the nation's growing preference for electric vehicles."We are expanding our product line in a way that it addresses the travel challenges of people one by one. Once EVs become accessible, people will start opting for them," said Rajesh Saitya, Co-founder and COO, GT-Force. 

(Also read | Evtric Motors unveils three high-speed electric two-wheelers)

The EV brand has expanded its distributors' network to 80 cities across the country with over 100 dealerships. It aims to expand its network to over 150 distributors by the end of the current financial year. “We are working hard towards making the product available in every nook and corner of the country," said Mukesh Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, GT-Force. 

  • First Published Date : 27 Dec 2021, 01:36 PM IST

