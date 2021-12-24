Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Evtric Motors unveils three high-speed electric two-wheelers
These electric vehicles have been unveiled at the ongoing EV India Expo 2021 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.
These electric vehicles have been unveiled at the ongoing EV India Expo 2021 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.

Evtric Motors unveils three high-speed electric two-wheelers

2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2021, 04:11 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Evtric Motors has a 70 + distributors network pan India.

  • The Evtric electric vehicles have been unveiled at the ongoing EV India Expo 2021 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.

Evtric Motors on Friday rolled out three new electric two-wheelers in the high-speed category - Evtric Rise(motorcycle), Mighty (scooter) and Evtric Ride Pro (scooter). These electric vehicles have been unveiled at the ongoing EV India Expo 2021 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. 

The Evtric Rise electric bike (picture above) gets a 3.0 KWH Lithium-ion detachable battery which has been rated to deliver a full charge range of 120 kms.

Similar Bikes

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron


₹ 29,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross


₹ 35,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge


₹ 38,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra


₹ 40,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev


₹ 59,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie


₹ 64,990* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter


₹ 65,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk


₹ 73,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One


₹ 74,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot


₹ 79,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Nyx


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Flash


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima La (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima La


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Li (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Li


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Velev Motors Vev 01 (HT Auto photo)

Velev Motors Vev 01


₹ 32,500* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The bike also has a top speed of 100 km/h. 

Apart from this, the company has also showcased two scooters - Mighty and Ride Pro. The latter is a high-speed e-scooter which is capable of hitting 75 km/h of maximum speed and can cover 90 km on a single charge. Apart from that, the company has also introduced Mighty scooter that reaches a maximum speed of 70 km/h, and can run for 90 kms on a single full charge.

Commenting on Evtric’s participation, Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, Evtric Motors “The entire Evtric team has been putting a lot of efforts to offer quality products that raise the bars in the EV two-wheeler industry in India. This EV India Expo 2021 provided us with the perfect opportunity to unveil the striking innovations that are gaining a lot of acknowledgement and praise from the industry honchos, visitors, auto experts and users." 

The homegrown EV maker announced that it has a 70 + distributors network pan India. Moreover, it aims to hit the 150 distributors mark until the fiscal end.

“We have designed this product array further to in-depth market research and customer feedback. EV is new in India and there is so much to be done, however, if customer mindset is not taken into sincere consideration, the overall growth rate of the industry will only get dent. Therefore, we are a customer first brand, and are presenting the products on the lines that meet the expectations in terms of unique features, eye-catching design, and fine technology," added Patil. 

  • First Published Date : 24 Dec 2021, 04:06 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue