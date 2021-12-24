Evtric Motors unveils three high-speed electric two-wheelers

Evtric Motors on Friday rolled out three new electric two-wheelers in the high-speed category - Evtric Rise(motorcycle), Mighty (scooter) and Evtric Ride Pro (scooter). These electric vehicles have been unveiled at the ongoing EV India Expo 2021 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.

The Evtric Rise electric bike (picture above) gets a 3.0 KWH Lithium-ion detachable battery which has been rated to deliver a full charge range of 120 kms.

The bike also has a top speed of 100 km/h.

Apart from this, the company has also showcased two scooters - Mighty and Ride Pro. The latter is a high-speed e-scooter which is capable of hitting 75 km/h of maximum speed and can cover 90 km on a single charge. Apart from that, the company has also introduced Mighty scooter that reaches a maximum speed of 70 km/h, and can run for 90 kms on a single full charge.

Commenting on Evtric’s participation, Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, Evtric Motors “The entire Evtric team has been putting a lot of efforts to offer quality products that raise the bars in the EV two-wheeler industry in India. This EV India Expo 2021 provided us with the perfect opportunity to unveil the striking innovations that are gaining a lot of acknowledgement and praise from the industry honchos, visitors, auto experts and users."

The homegrown EV maker announced that it has a 70 + distributors network pan India. Moreover, it aims to hit the 150 distributors mark until the fiscal end.

“We have designed this product array further to in-depth market research and customer feedback. EV is new in India and there is so much to be done, however, if customer mindset is not taken into sincere consideration, the overall growth rate of the industry will only get dent. Therefore, we are a customer first brand, and are presenting the products on the lines that meet the expectations in terms of unique features, eye-catching design, and fine technology," added Patil.