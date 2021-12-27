Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > British brand One-Moto launches high speed electric scooter Electa
Electa is the third product from One-Moto in India.
2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 01:09 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • Electa electric scooter from One-Moto has a detachable battery and can last 150 kms before needing a recharge.

  • Electa, priced at 2 lakh, is the most expensive of the three One-Moto products in India.

One-Moto, a British brand looking at making in roads in the Indian electric mobility space, announced the launch of a high-speed electric scooter model called Electa in the country. The Electa electric scooter has been positioned as a premium offering and has been priced at 2 lakh (ex showroom).

This is the third offering from the company in India.

Electa is the third high-speed scooter from One-Moto after the launch of Commuta and Byka here in November. All three products get support for One App that provides functionalities like Geo-fenching, IoT and Bluetooth, among others. But what seeks to set Electa apart is its 72V and 45A detachable lithium-ion battery that can be powered to full  in four hours. Capable of going 150 kms before needing to be plugged back in, the electric scooter has a top speed of 100 kmph courtesy a 4KW QS brushless DC Hub motor.

While the display is analogue, the Electa does come with hydraulic disk brakes on both wheels and optional chrome upgrades. There is also a three-year warranry on the motor, controller and battery.

One-Moto Electa Specs 
  
Dimensions1890x720x1090 mm (LxWxH)
Wheelbase1390 mm
Net Weight115 kgs
Motor TypeBrushless DC Hub Motor
Max Speed100 kmph
Max Range150 kms
Carrying Capacity150 kgs
Colour optionsMatte Black, Shiny Black, Blue, Red, Grey

The growing preference for electric two wheelers in India has brought in several new players in the fray and One-Moto is looking at making the most of the opportunities that are there for the taking. “India is welcoming EV adoption, and we are focused on providing quality products to catalyse the same," says Shubhankar Chaudhry, CEO at One-Moto India. “The idea is to launch high-speed quality premium products, and begin distribution from the key metro cities. We don’t just want to serve Indian customers with our scooters but give them the complete end-to-end experience they have been getting while running ICE engine vehicles."

While Electa is currently the most expensive model from the company, Byka is priced at 1.80 lakh while Commuta is the most affordable of the three at 1.30 lakh (all prices are ex showroom).

  • First Published Date : 27 Dec 2021, 01:02 PM IST

