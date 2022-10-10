HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles You Can Now Buy These Electric Scooters At A Festive Discount Of 5,000 Each

You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each

The discount offer on the GT Prime Plus and GT Flying electric scooters will be available for a limited period till October 31.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2022, 13:54 PM
GT Prime Plus electric scooter
GT Prime Plus electric scooter
GT Prime Plus electric scooter
GT Prime Plus electric scooter

Electric vehicle manufacturer GT Force on Monday announced a festive discount of 5,000 on its model range including GT Prime Plus and GT Flying. The offer will be available for a limited period till October 31. With this offer, customers can ride home the GT Prime Plus at 51,692, instead of the original price of 56,692. The GT Flying can be taken home for 47,500, instead of the original price of 52,500 (all prices are ex-showroom).

The GT Prime Plus is a low-speed electric scooter which comes with a top speed of 25 kmph. The model features a highly insulated BLDC motor and a high-strength tubular frame. The lead-acid version has a battery capacity of 48 V 28 Ah which can deliver a range of up to 50 to 60 km on a single charge. It takes around seven to eight hours for the battery to fully charge. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 48 V 26 Ah and it can deliver a riding range of 60 to 65 km, and takes around 4 to 5 hours to charge.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Cfmoto Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Scooter
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

GT Prime Plus has a loading capacity of 130 kg, a seat height of 730mm, and a ground clearance of 145mm, making it fit for city commute. It offers features such as central locking with an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, reverse mode and mobile charging. It will be available in Red, Blue, White and Silver colours and comes with an 18-month motor warranty, a one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium battery warranty.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The GT Flying electric scooter also falls under the low-speed category so the top speed is limited to 25 kmph. The model is built on a high-strength tubular frame and includes a front hydraulic and telescopic rare double shocker with dual-tube technology. The lead-acid version has a battery capacity of 48 V 28 Ah and a riding range of 55 to 60 km while the lithium-ion battery version has a capacity of 48 V 26 Ah with a range of 60 to 65 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2022, 13:53 PM IST
TAGS: GT Prime Plus GT Flying GT Force electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
Mahindra Scorpio-N 
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Porsche working on a vibrating car. Better aerodynamics in question
Porsche working on a vibrating car. Better aerodynamics in question
Online booking for Tiago EV hits roadblock for many, netizens complain of snags
Online booking for Tiago EV hits roadblock for many, netizens complain of snags
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar gears up to ferry estimated 1.2 million fans
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar gears up to ferry estimated 1.2 million fans
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Vida V1 vs Bajaj Chetak: Which electric ride is your choice
Vida V1 vs Bajaj Chetak: Which electric ride is your choice

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city