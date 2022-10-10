You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each

The discount offer on the GT Prime Plus and GT Flying electric scooters will be available for a limited period till October 31.

Electric vehicle manufacturer GT Force on Monday announced a festive discount of ₹5,000 on its model range including GT Prime Plus and GT Flying. The offer will be available for a limited period till October 31. With this offer, customers can ride home the GT Prime Plus at ₹51,692, instead of the original price of ₹56,692. The GT Flying can be taken home for ₹47,500, instead of the original price of ₹52,500 (all prices are ex-showroom).

The GT Prime Plus is a low-speed electric scooter which comes with a top speed of 25 kmph. The model features a highly insulated BLDC motor and a high-strength tubular frame. The lead-acid version has a battery capacity of 48 V 28 Ah which can deliver a range of up to 50 to 60 km on a single charge. It takes around seven to eight hours for the battery to fully charge. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 48 V 26 Ah and it can deliver a riding range of 60 to 65 km, and takes around 4 to 5 hours to charge.

GT Prime Plus has a loading capacity of 130 kg, a seat height of 730mm, and a ground clearance of 145mm, making it fit for city commute. It offers features such as central locking with an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, reverse mode and mobile charging. It will be available in Red, Blue, White and Silver colours and comes with an 18-month motor warranty, a one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium battery warranty.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The GT Flying electric scooter also falls under the low-speed category so the top speed is limited to 25 kmph. The model is built on a high-strength tubular frame and includes a front hydraulic and telescopic rare double shocker with dual-tube technology. The lead-acid version has a battery capacity of 48 V 28 Ah and a riding range of 55 to 60 km while the lithium-ion battery version has a capacity of 48 V 26 Ah with a range of 60 to 65 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: