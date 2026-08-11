GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range100 - 110 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Motor Power1.2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024]
|Rs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|88 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|100-110 km
|4-5 hours
|1200 w
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|Drive Plus[2022-2024]VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|Drive Plus[2022-2024]VSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Drive Plus[2022-2024]VSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|Drive Plus[2022-2024]VS450S
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|Drive Plus[2022-2024]VSTrion
|Max Power
|1200 W
|Battery Capacity
|42 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|100-110 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
Popular GT Force Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters