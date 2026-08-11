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DISCONTINUED

GT FORCE Drive Plus[2022-2024]

₹1.03 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Alternatives

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Drive Plus[2022-2024]vsiQube
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UPCOMING
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GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 - 110 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.2 kW
View All Drive Plus[2022-2024] SpecsView specs icon

GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Variants

GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.03 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Drive Plus[2022-2024] STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
55 kmph
100 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024]
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GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024]
GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] image
Rs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards--Scooters88 kgDrumDrumAlloy100-110 km4-5 hours1200 w
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWDrive Plus[2022-2024]VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Drive Plus[2022-2024]VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Drive Plus[2022-2024]VSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWDrive Plus[2022-2024]VS450S
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWDrive Plus[2022-2024]VSTrion

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GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Images

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News

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Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
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  News

GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power1200 W
Battery Capacity42 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range100-110 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Drive Plus[2022-2024] specs and features

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