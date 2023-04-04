HT Auto
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8

GT Force Drive Plus Specifications

GT Force Drive Plus starting price is Rs. 1,03,215 in India. GT Force Drive Plus is available in 1 variant and
1.03 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

GT Force Drive Plus Specs

GT Force Drive Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Drive Plus starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, GT Force Drive Plus sits in the Electric Bikes segment ...Read More

GT Force Drive Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1870 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Height
1070 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake
Drum
Scooter Speed
high
Range
100-110 km/charge
Max Speed
55-60 kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1200 w
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
60 V / 42 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

GT Force Drive Plus Alternatives

Ola Electric S1

Ola Electric S1

85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Drive Plus vs S1
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
Drive Plus vs Epluto 7G
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

83,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
Drive Plus vs Faast F2F
Okaya EV Faast F2T

Okaya EV Faast F2T

84,999 - 88,999
Check latest offers
Drive Plus vs Faast F2T
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29

Hero Electric AE-29

85,000 - 90,000
Check AE-29 details
View similar Bikes

GT Force News

The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
4 Apr 2023
GT Prime Plus electric scooter
You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each
10 Oct 2022
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
29 Sept 2022
GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
2 Aug 2022
(L-R) Co-founder and CEO at GT-Force, Mukesh Taneja, and Co-founder and COO, Rajesh Saitya posing with electric two-wheelers – GT Drive, GT Drive Pro, and electric motorcycle prototype,&nbsp;
EV startup GT-Force unveils two e-scooters, e-bike prototype at EV India Expo
27 Dec 2021
View all
 

GT Force Drive Plus Variants & Price List

GT Force Drive Plus price starts at ₹ 1.03 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). GT Force Drive Plus comes in 1 variants. GT Force Drive Plus top variant price is ₹ 1.03 Lakhs.

STD
1.03 Lakhs*
1200 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending GT Force Bikes

  • Popular
    View all GT Force Bikes

    Trending GT Force Bikes

    • Popular
      View all GT Force Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details