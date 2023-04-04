HT Auto
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7

GT Force One Plus Specifications

GT Force One Plus starting price is Rs. 68,982 in India. GT Force One Plus is available in 2 variant and
68,982 - 86,970*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

GT Force One Plus Specs

GT Force One Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of One Plus starts at Rs. 68,982 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, GT Force One Plus sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

GT Force One Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium Ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1830 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Height
1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
98 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake
Drum
Scooter Speed
low
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 w
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 - 5 hours
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
60 V / 28 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

GT Force One Plus Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555 Onwards
Check latest offers
One Plus vs Wynn
EeVe Eeve Ahava

EeVe Eeve Ahava

55,900 Onwards
Check latest offers
One Plus vs Eeve Ahava
White Carbon Motors O3

White Carbon Motors O3

55,900 Onwards
Check latest offers
One Plus vs O3
Amo Mobility Jaunty

Amo Mobility Jaunty

56,620 - 86,999
Check latest offers
One Plus vs Jaunty
SUPER ECO Super Eco T1

SUPER ECO Super Eco T1

56,772 - 61,500
Check latest offers
One Plus vs Super Eco T1

GT Force News

The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
4 Apr 2023
GT Prime Plus electric scooter
You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each
10 Oct 2022
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
29 Sept 2022
GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
2 Aug 2022
(L-R) Co-founder and CEO at GT-Force, Mukesh Taneja, and Co-founder and COO, Rajesh Saitya posing with electric two-wheelers – GT Drive, GT Drive Pro, and electric motorcycle prototype,&nbsp;
EV startup GT-Force unveils two e-scooters, e-bike prototype at EV India Expo
27 Dec 2021
View all
 

GT Force One Plus Variants & Price List

GT Force One Plus price starts at ₹ 68,982 and goes upto ₹ 86,970 (Ex-showroom). GT Force One Plus comes in 2 variants. GT Force One Plus top variant price is ₹ 86,970.

Lead Acid
68,982*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Lithium Ion
86,970*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending GT Force Bikes

  • Popular
    View all GT Force Bikes

    Trending GT Force Bikes

    • Popular
      View all GT Force Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details