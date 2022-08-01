Ather Energy registers 24% year-on-year growth in July

Ather Energy also expanded its retail presence in July with the inauguration of three new experience centres in Mumbai, Kollam and Dehradun.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy sold 2,389 units in July of 22; registering a 24% year-on-year growth. Bulk of the sales was clocked in the last 10 days of the month as the company's production line was shut for a couple of weeks to facilitate the transition to its new product - the Ather 450X Gen 3, that the company introduced last month.

Powered by a 3.7 kWh battery pack, the Ather 450X Gen 3 brings in better performance and ride consistency, as well as offers more single charge range as compared to the previous generation model. With 105 km of True Range, the company claims that the scooter is the country's best e-scooter. “We are confident that the new scooter will allow us to capture a larger market share in the coming months," the company said in a statement.

(Also read: TVS Motor sales | Bajaj Auto sales)

Further, Ather Energy also expanded its retail presence with the inauguration of three new experience centres in Mumbai, Kollam and Dehradun. At present, Ather Energy is available in 38 markets across the country with 45 experience centers. It is also putting in efforts to strengthen its supply chain gradually paying off as it sees the supply chain constraints ease and is hopeful that its monthly volumes will increase significantly.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Recently, in an interview, Ather Energy CEO and co-founder Tarun Mehta said that he believes that the measures taken by the EV manufacturers in the wake of the recent fire incidents will help the industry to be matured. He said that up to 30 million electric two-wheelers will be sold across the country by the end of this decade.

In the last few months, since April, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa, and PureEV have witnessed multiple fire incidents. Ather too witnessed a fire incident on which it issued a statement later.

First Published Date: