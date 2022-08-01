TVS Motor Company reports 13% rise in July sales

TVS Motor last month witnessed its exports grow by 9% from 103,133 units in July 2021 to 112,032 units in July of 2022.

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 13% last month with sales of 314,639 units as against 278,855 units sold in the month of July 2021. The company sold a total of 299,658 units of two-wheelers last month, witnessing a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July of 2021. Its domestic two-wheelers registered a growth of 15% to 201,942 units last month from 175,169 units in July of 2021.

The company's motorcycle portfolio registered a growth of 8% with sales increasing from 138,772 units in July 2021 to 150,340 units in July of 2022. Its scooter portfolio registered a growth of 49% with sales increasing from 73,811 units in July 2021 to 110,196 units in July 2022.

TVS Motors sold 14,981 units of three-wheelers last month as against sales of 16,127 units in July of 2021. The company's only electric offering, the TVS iQube e-scooter, witnessed sales of 6,304 units last month, and has been clocking a monthly average of 2,908 units in Q1 2022.

The electric scooter has received a very good response and its future demand outlook also seems positive. The company said in a statement that its efforts of increasing the capacity and delivery are showing results.

In a separate development, TVS Ronin motorcycle has been leaked online ahead of its nearing debut. The cruiser looks chunky and muscular in its visual appearance. Upon launch, it will challenge rivals like KTM 250s, Bajaj Pulsar 250s and Husqvarna 250s. The motorcycle comes with a retro-themed scrambler-like appearance.

