TVS Motor posts highest ever revenue with over 9 lakh units sold in Q1

TVS Motor said that its motorcycle sales during this period was at 4.34 lakh units compared to 4.05 lakh units during Q1 last year. Scooter sales stood at 3.06 lakh units compared to 1.38 lakh units during the same period.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 17:07 PM
TVS Ronin is the latest product to be launched by the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer. 
TVS Motor has registered its highest ever revenue between April and June this year. The company has announced operating revenue of 6,009 crore compared to 3,934 crore during the same period last year. The two-wheeler manufacturer also reported Profit Before Tax of 432 crore in the first quarter as against of 102 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22. It also reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of 321 crores in the first quarter. During this period TVS Motor sold 9.07 lakh units of two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

TVS Motor said that its motorcycle sales during this period was at 4.34 lakh units compared to 4.05 lakh units during Q1 last year. Scooter sales stood at 3.06 lakh units compared to 1.38 lakh units during the same period. TVS Motor also recorded its highest two-wheeler exports during this quarter with 2.96 lakh units dispatched. TVS Motor's electric scooter sales registered 9,000 units between April and June, compared to just about 1,000 units in Q1 last year.

During the first quarter of 2022-23, TVS Motor launched TVS iQube electric scooter. Available in three variants, the iQube offers a range of 140 kms on a single charge. TVS Motor also launched TVS NTORQ XT with the industry’s first Hybrid TFT console and TVS SmartXonnectTM with 60+ hi-tech features.

(Also read - TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master)

Earlier this month, TVS Motor launched its much-hyped Ronin urban scrambler motorcycle in India at a starting price of 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing of the motorcycle goes up to 168,750 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes as a first-of-a-kind dual-purpose motorcycle from the homegrown two-wheeler brand. The motorcycle comes featuring a unique and eye-catching premium design that grabs attention at the very first glimpse. This motorcycle targets rivals such as the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Yezdi Scrambler.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 17:07 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor TVS Ronin Ronin TVS iQube
