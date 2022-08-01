Bajaj Auto sees marginal drop in sales, significant drop in exports too

Bajaj Auto's exports, which include both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, declined by 15 per cent compared to July last year.

Bajaj Auto, one of India's top two-wheeler manufacturer, has recorded a marginal drop in sales in July. Bajaj has announced that it sold 3,15,054 units last month, down from 3,30,569 two-wheelers the company sold during the same period last year. The drop of five per cent in overall two-wheeler sales comes on the back of a 15 per cent decline in sales last month. Along with sales, the two-wheeler manufacturer, which also sells commercial vehicles, reported a significant decline in exports as well.

Out of the 3,15,054 two-wheelers dispatched by Bajaj Auto last month, the company sold 1,64,384 units to Indian customers last month. This is also around 14 per cent less than what the company sold back in July last year. In exports, which includes both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto clocked 1,50,670 units compared to 1,74,337 units in the same month of last year with around 15 per cent dip.

In June this year, Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales, including exports, stood at 3,15,948 units. It was an increase of 2 per cent as compared to 3,10,578 units in the same month a year ago. However, its domestic two-wheeler sales had fallen by 20 per cent to 1,25,083 vehicles as against 1,55,640 units in June of 2021.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The only silver lining for Bajaj Auto was sales of its commercial vehicles. The company clocked a 3 per cent rise last month with 39,616 units. In July last year, Bajaj Auto had sold 38,547 commercial vehicles including domestic markets as well as export markets.

Bajaj Auto recently revealed its plans to foray into the electric motorcycle segment in India. It aims to collaborate with its Austrian partner KTM to introduce high-end electric motorcycles in the country. The new electric motorcycle will be a new addition in its fleet of two-wheelers when the company finally decides to launch one.

First Published Date: