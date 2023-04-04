HT Auto
GT Force Drive Pro Specifications

GT Force Drive Pro starting price is Rs. 67,801 in India. GT Force Drive Pro is available in 4 variant and
67,801 - 90,530*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
GT Force Drive Pro Specs

GT Force Drive Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Drive Pro starts at Rs. 67,801 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, GT Force Drive Pro sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

GT Force Drive Pro Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium Ion 60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1820 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Height
1050 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake
Drum
Scooter Speed
low
Range
60-65 km/charge
Motor Power
250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Clock
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
TFT
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
60 V / 26 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

GT Force Drive Pro News

The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
4 Apr 2023
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
29 Sept 2022
GT Prime Plus electric scooter
You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each
10 Oct 2022
GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
2 Aug 2022
(L-R) Co-founder and CEO at GT-Force, Mukesh Taneja, and Co-founder and COO, Rajesh Saitya posing with electric two-wheelers – GT Drive, GT Drive Pro, and electric motorcycle prototype,&nbsp;
EV startup GT-Force unveils two e-scooters, e-bike prototype at EV India Expo
27 Dec 2021
GT Force Drive Pro Expert Review

GT Drive Pro: First ride review

rive Pro is priced at Rs 47,370 whereas the Lithium-ion version costs Rs 63,641. Both prices are ex-showroom. The scooter can be used for short commutes<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Looks</b><br>GT Force has done a good job when it comes to the design of the electric scooter. It is one of the better-looking ones out there when compared to the slow-speed electric scooters that we get to see on the roads. The main highlight of the design is the LED Daytime Running Lamp which needs to be turned on. However, the issue is that it is not very visible in broad daylight. There is nothing that stands out in terms of design which means it will also not offend anyone nor it will gather attention on the road.<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Features</b><br>In terms of features, the GT Drive Pro is equipped with a LED headlamp, remote key, alarm, glovebox, LED Daytime Running Lamp and a digital instrument cluster. For some reason, the low beam on the scooter was the high beam and vice versa so the high beam of the scooter always stayed on. A nice addition from the manufacturer would have been a side stand cut-off feature. The digital instrument cluster shows riding modes, battery level, speed, voltage and an odometer. What is a nice touch is that the ignition keyhole can also be used to open the seat.<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Battery and range</b><br>GT Drive is offering the Drive Pro with lead acid and a lithium-ion battery pack. The manufacturer claims a riding range of 55-60 km for lead acid battery and 60-65 km for the lithium-ion battery pack. The charging time is of 7-8 hours and 4-5 hours depending on whether the customer opts for the lead acid or lithium-ion battery respectively.<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Performance</b><br>The scooter does feel peppy when getting off the line. However, as soon as any of the brakes are engaged, the scooter cuts off the power. So, it could be a bit of an issue when riding the scooter through traffic where the person needs to constantly modulate the throttle. The scooter comes with four riding modes, they are simply named 1,2,3 and 4. The only major difference between all four riding modes if of the top speed. In the first, the scooter hits 12 kmph, in the second the speed is increased to 16 kmph, in the third the top speed is 20 kmph and in the fourth riding mode the scooter hits 22 kmph. Having said that, it is important to note that there is a significant amount of speedo error. In reality, the scooter can hit a top speed of 44-45 kmph.

GT Force Drive Pro Variants & Price List

GT Force Drive Pro price starts at ₹ 67,801 and goes upto ₹ 90,530 (Ex-showroom). GT Force Drive Pro comes in 4 variants. GT Force Drive Pro top variant price is ₹ 90,530.

Lead Acid 48V
67,801*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Lead Acid 60V
70,578*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Lithium Ion 48V
85,784*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Lithium Ion 60V
90,530*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

