hamburger icon
HF Deluxe ProPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Front Right View
1/3
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Headlight View
2/3
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Speedometer View
3/3

Hero HF Deluxe Pro STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
80,791*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Check Offers
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
View all HF Deluxe Pro specs and features

HF Deluxe Pro STD

HF Deluxe Pro STD Prices

The HF Deluxe Pro STD, is listed at ₹80,791 (ex-showroom).

HF Deluxe Pro STD Mileage

All variants of the HF Deluxe Pro offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

HF Deluxe Pro STD Engine and Transmission

The HF Deluxe Pro STD is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

HF Deluxe Pro STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the HF Deluxe Pro's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹74.15 Thousands - 76.44 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹55.99 Thousands - 66.38 Thousands.

HF Deluxe Pro STD Specs & Features

The HF Deluxe Pro STD has Pass Switch, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro STD Price

HF Deluxe Pro STD

₹ 80,791*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,235
RTO
5,538
Insurance
6,018
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,791
EMI@1,737/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Hero HF Deluxe Pro STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero HF Deluxe Pro STD Offers
Bring Home Hero HF Deluxe Pro : Exchange Bonus up ...
Applicable on hf-deluxe-prostd variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Hero HF Deluxe Pro STD EMI
EMI1,563 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
72,711
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
72,711
Interest Amount
21,060
Payable Amount
93,771

Hero HF Deluxe Pro Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,152 - 76,437Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF Deluxe ProvsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF Deluxe ProvsHF Deluxe
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

76,691 - 78,074Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF Deluxe ProvsPassion Plus
Honda Shine 100 DX

Honda Shine 100 DX

70,507Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF Deluxe ProvsShine 100 DX
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF Deluxe ProvsRadeon
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

67,284Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF Deluxe ProvsCT110

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details