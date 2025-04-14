HT Auto
Hero Splendor Plus updated with OBD2B complaint engine. Now priced at 78,926

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2025, 11:31 AM
  • The biggest change for 2025 is the addition of On-Board Diagnostics 2nd stage (OBD2B), a new regulation that monitors real-time emissions for better environmental performance. Mechanically, however, the Hero Splendor Plus remains the same.
Hero Splendor Plus, the brand’s bestselling commuter motorcycle, has been updated to meet the stricter OBD2B emission norms.With the update the bike is now pricier by 1,750 across the range. The Hero Splendor Plus now starts at 78,926, while the top-end Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 is priced at 85,501. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The biggest change for 2025 is the addition of On-Board Diagnostics 2nd stage (OBD2B), a new regulation that monitors real-time emissions for better environmental performance. Mechanically, however, the Hero Splendor Plus remains the same. It continues to be powered by the 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that delivers 8hp and 8.05Nm of torque. This engine, shared with the Hero Passion Plus and Hero HF Deluxe, is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp tops two-Wheeler sales for 24th year, maintains market leadership

Hero Splendor Plus: Features

The base variant sticks to a minimalist setup, ideal for riders seeking a no-frills, fuel-efficient commuter. The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec adds a few convenience features, while the top-spec Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 includes a Bluetooth-enabled digi-analogue instrument cluster, a modern LED headlamp, and a more premium design. All variants now come with tubeless tyres as standard, improving road safety and ease of maintenance.

Hero Passion Plus: Update

Earlier in the month, the Hero Passion Plus was also updated with OBD-2B compliance and is priced at 81,651 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it about 1,750 more expensive than the older model.

Also watch: Hero Xoom 125 review | The quickest 125cc scooter? Price, features, engine, speed and performance

Power on the updated Hero Passion Plus comes from the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that now complies with the latest emission norms. The motor continues to produce the same 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

On the features front, the Passion Plus include an electric start with i3S, a semi-digital instrument console, a side-stand indicator, a USB charging port, and more.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2025, 11:31 AM IST
TAGS: hero splendor plus hero motocorp

