Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look

Honda Cars has taken the covers off the Elevate SUV, which will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among other compact SUVs in India. The bookings start in July while the launch will take place closer to the festive season. Here is our first look at the Elevate SUV.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2023, 17:24 PM
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
First Published Date: 06 Jun 2023, 17:24 PM IST
TAGS: Elevate Honda Cars
