Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look
Honda Cars has taken the covers off the Elevate SUV, which will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among other compact SUVs in India. The bookings start in July while the launch will take place closer to the festive season. Here is our first look at the Elevate SUV.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 06 Jun 2023, 17:24 PM IST
TAGS: Elevate Honda Cars
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now