|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|125 cc
|Max Power
|8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|CVT-Automatic
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Ignition
|ECU Controlled Ignition
|Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|CVT
|V-belt automatic
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|52.4 mm
|Stroke
|55.5 mm
|57.9 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹87,722
|₹88,063
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,625
|₹73,330
|RTO
|₹6,050
|₹6,397
|Insurance
|₹6,047
|₹5,911
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,425
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,885
|₹1,892