In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|7.84 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS