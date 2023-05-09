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Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Jupiter 125
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 74,369₹ 78,100
Mileage59.5 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124.8 cc
Power7.84 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.1 L
Length
1833 mm1852 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm163 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1275 mm
Height
1165 mm1168 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg108 kg
Additional Storage
18 L-
Saddle Height
764 mm765 mm
Width
677 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
18 L33 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartGround Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT displayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44690,380
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36978,100
RTO
5,9496,248
Insurance
6,1286,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8581,942
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2023 Honda Activa drops the 6G suffix from its name and will now be known only as the 'Activa'
Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
Scooters have been playing an instrumental role in the Indian two-wheeler market's growth over the last few years and fuel economy plays a crucial role in determining the consumer's choice in this space.
Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
11 Jul 2024
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more
30 May 2025
The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by the same 125cc engine and gets only aesthetic updates.
TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new
29 May 2025
Honda's sales increased by 14.51% in FY2023, although volumes declined by 31.53% in March
Honda sells 4.3 million two-wheelers in FY2023, led by Activa 6G, Shine
4 Apr 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Honda Activa 6G road test review
Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review
25 Feb 2020
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
<p>Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment. Does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack? Here is our road test review.</p>
Honda Activa 6G road test review
25 Feb 2020
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