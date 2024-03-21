HT Auto
Honda 2-wheeler customers can now track servicing in real-time. Here’s how

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2024, 13:55 PM
Honda Shine 100 Review
Honda has introduced a new mobile application, Smart Workshop, enabling owners to monitor their motorcycle or scooter servicing in real-time. The app offers various services, with real-time tracking of the vehicle's progress in the workshop being the most significant. Upon submitting their bike or scooter for servicing, owners receive an SMS containing a link to track the service progress online, enhancing their service experience.

Additionally, the app features an online payment system and allows users to check the overall queue of vehicles at the service centre. It also enables digital creation of job cards and generates the final service invoice.

Currently available in select cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, Honda plans to roll out this service across all its service centres by the end of 2025.

Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, emphasised that the app not only ensures transparency but also offers a convenient experience for customers.

Also Read : 2024 Honda Africa Twin design patent filed. Check what's different

The company recorded an 86 per cent year-on-year sales growth in February 2024, selling 458,711 units. The company offersa wide range of motorcycles and scooters in the Indian market, from entry-level commuters to 1.8-liter big bikes. Interestingly, the company also started with the deliveries of NX500 adventure tourer in the country last month.

The new middleweight Honda NX500 ADV was launched recently priced at 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and replaces the CB500X adventure tourer previously on sale. The NX500 is the successor to the CB500X globally and promises a mix of touring and off-roading ability.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2024, 13:54 PM IST
honda motorcycle and scooter india honda activa honda shine honda cb350

