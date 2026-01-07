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Honda Activa 6G vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Dio
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 74,369₹ 68,846
Mileage59.5 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc109.51 cc
Power7.84 PS PS7.95 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1833 mm1808 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Height
1165 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg103 kg
Additional Storage
18 L-
Saddle Height
764 mm765 mm
Width
677 mm723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph83 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm47 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Unit Swing
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
18 LYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display.2 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V, 5.0 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44681,544
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36968,846
RTO
5,9496,008
Insurance
6,1286,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8581,752
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125

Dio Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
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Latest Videos

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Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
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Honda Activa 6G road test review
Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review
25 Feb 2020
<p>Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment. Does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack? Here is our road test review.</p>
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