In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Dio Comparison