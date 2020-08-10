Saved Articles

Honda Activa 6G vs Honda Dio

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc110 cc
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm47 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85277,828
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34770,211
RTO
6,5285,616
Insurance
5,9772,001
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8881,672

