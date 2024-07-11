Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
Fuel efficiency has always been one of the key deciding factors for Indian consumers when it comes to buying a vehicle, be it a car, a motorcycle or a scooter. In the last couple of years, the Indian two-wheeler market has witnessed rapid growth. Besides the motorcycles, scooters have been highly instrumental in this growth story for the Indian two-wheeler market. Besides the massive influx of new models with advanced technology, the rise in women buyers’ percentage, higher disposable income level, and substantial growth of the rural economy have played their respective roles in boosting the sales numbers for the scooters.
Except for a few companies like Triumph, BMW Motorrad, KTM, Kawasaki, Bajaj Auto etc., almost all the two-wheeler manufacturers in India sell a range of scooters alongside a host of different motorcycles. While the scooters are generally known for their easier riding dynamics compared to their motorcycle counterparts, fuel efficiency too plays a crucial role in determining their popularity.
With the introduction of the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms enforced across India by the central government from April last year, the two-wheelers in the country need to be tested in real-world conditions and their respective fuel efficiency figures too need to be revealed on the basis of the test results. This has enhanced the reliability of the fuel efficiency numbers claimed by the two-wheeler manufacturers in India.
If you are looking for the most fuel-efficient scooters in India, here are the top five options for you.
The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid comes powered by a 125 cc engine paired with an electric motor and the hybrid powertrain churns out 68 kmpl of mileage, which is the highest any scooter in India offers. The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter comes priced at ₹79,900 (ex-showroom). Being weighed just 99 kg, it is one of the most lightweight scooters in India, which also helps in driving up its fuel efficiency.
Honda Activa 6G carries the legacy of the most popular scooter lineup in India. Thanks to the Activa series, Honda has been able to grab the top spot for several months in the Indian two-wheeler market by ousting Hero MotoCorp, the biggest two-wheeler brand in India. With the discontinuation of the Hero Maestro Edge 125, which used to offer 67 kmpl fuel economy, the Honda Activa 6G comes at the second position in the list with 60 kmph mileage on offer.
Despite being not as popular as the Honda Activa range, TVS too has earned pretty good respect from the Indian scooter buyers. One of the popular scooters from this homegrown two-wheeler major is the Jupiter 125, which comes promising around 60 kmpl mileage. Some of the elements that enhance its appeal alongside good mileage are spacious under-seat storage, a stylish design and a comfortable riding experience.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is one of the few maxi-scooters available in the Indian two-wheeler market amid the range of commuter models. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 not only comes with a stylish and imposing design but also promises a practical fuel economy of around 50 kmpl. This makes one of the ideal long commuter scooters in the Indian market.
One of the most popular sporty commuter scooters in the Indian market, the TVS Ntorq 125 too sits in this league with around 50 kmpl mileage on offer. The scooter comes with an eye-catching design, smart connected technology and a peppy engine that promises sporty performance. Along with that, about 50 kmpl mileage promises a value-for-money proposition to the customers.