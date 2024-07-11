Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy

Scooters have been playing an instrumental role in the Indian two-wheeler market's growth over the last few years and fuel economy plays a crucial rol

Fuel efficiency has always been one of the key deciding factors for Indian consumers when it comes to buying a vehicle, be it a car, a motorcycle or a scooter. In the last couple of years, the Indian two-wheeler market has witnessed rapid growth. Besides the motorcycles, scooters have been highly instrumental in this growth story for the Indian two-wheeler market. Besides the massive influx of new models with advanced technology, the rise in women buyers’ percentage, higher disposable income level, and substantial growth of the rural economy have played their respective roles in boosting the sales numbers for the scooters.

Except for a few companies like Triumph, BMW Motorrad, KTM, Kawasaki, Bajaj Auto etc., almost all the two-wheeler manufacturers in India sell a range of scooters alongside a host of different motorcycles. While the scooters are generally known for their easier riding dynamics compared to their motorcycle counterparts, fuel efficiency too plays a crucial role in determining their popularity.

With the introduction of the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms enforced across India by the central government from April last year, the two-wheelers in the country need to be tested in real-world conditions and their respective fuel efficiency figures too need to be revealed on the basis of the test results. This has enhanced the reliability of the fuel efficiency numbers claimed by the two-wheeler manufacturers in India.

If you are looking for the most fuel-efficient scooters in India, here are the top five options for you.