In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Dio
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|7.95 PS PS