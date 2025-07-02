In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS