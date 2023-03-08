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Hero Destini 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 80,450₹ 77,200
Mileage59 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc125 cc
Power9.12 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Length
1862 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1280 mm
Height
1125 mm1150 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Kerb Weight
115 kg98 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
697 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeUnit Swing
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14389,391
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45077,200
RTO
6,4366,176
Insurance
6,2576,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,921
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
15 Jan 2025
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
16 Feb 2023
The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
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The Hero Destini Azure is a one-off concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, bringing a more premium touch to the newly launched scooter
Hero Destini 125 Azure Concept showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025
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Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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7 May 2026
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Latest Videos

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