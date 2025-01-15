2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list

The new Hero Destini 125 features a complete design overhaul with a retro flair. Notable segment-first features include an illuminated start switch and auto-cancel winkers, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Hero has secured 30 patents for innovations on this model reflecting its commitment to technological advancements.

The updated Destini 125 prioritises rider comfort with a longer seat, increased legroom and a more spacious floorboard. These changes ensure a more comfortable riding experience, especially for longer commutes. Additionally, the scooter now rides on 12-inch alloy wheels for improved stability.

Powering the new Destini 125 is a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine has been refined with new internal components, resulting in smoother performance and reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels. It is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox for hassle-free riding.

Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl for the new Destini 125, aided by its i3S start/stop technology that conserves fuel during idling. The scooter also offers 19 litres of under-seat storage providing ample space for daily essentials and other things.

5 Pricing and variants

The Destini 125 is available in three variants namely VX which is priced at ₹80,450, ZX priced at ₹89,300 and ZX+ priced at ₹90,300 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The base VX variant comes equipped with drum brakes, while the ZX and ZX+ variants feature a 190 mm front disc brake for improved stopping distances. The higher trims also include chrome accents, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and a wider rear tyre for added safety.