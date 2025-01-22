HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Destini 125 Azure Concept Showcased At Bharat Mobility 2025

Hero Destini 125 Azure Concept showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2025, 15:12 PM
The Hero Destini Azure Concept is finished in a dual-tone paint scheme with a satin white shade complemented by the blue contrast on the side panels.
...
The Hero Destini Azure is a one-off concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, bringing a more premium touch to the newly launched scooter

The new-generation Hero Destini 125 was recently launched and Hero MotoCorp brought a stylised version of the scooter at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Hero Destini Azure concept brings new woodwork to the 125 cc scooter in an interesting display of design. Based on the new Destini, the Azure concept gets wooden inlays across the bodywork, while the overall design language remains the same.

Hero Destini Azure Concept: What's Special?

The Hero Destini Azure Concept is finished in a dual-tone paint scheme with a satin white shade complemented by the blue contrast on the side panels. However, the stand-out element is the massive wooden work replacing the seat on the concept. The premium wooden inlay starts from the front apron and replaces the seat completely.

Also Read : New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched in India, prices start at 80,450

The Hero Destini Azure Concept gets a massive wooden inlay in place of the seat
The Hero Destini Azure Concept gets a massive wooden inlay in place of the seat

The seat is replicated with cushioning placed on the top of the wooden inlay along with a backrest for the rider. The Destini Azure concept also gets subtle detailing like the white-wall tyres, chrome-finished exhaust muffler, and wood-finished bar-end rearview mirrors.

Hero Destini 125: Specifications

The Hero Destini 125 Azure will likely retain the same mechanicals underneath the bodywork. A 124 cc single-cylinder powers the recently launched scooter, air-cooled motor tuned for 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a single shock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a front and rear drum brake on the base VX variant, while the higher ZX trims get a 190 mm front disc brake.

Also Read : 2024 Hero Destini 125 Review: Can it pose a threat to Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter

The new Hero Destini 125 was launched recently and is priced between 80,450 and 89,300 (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi)
The new Hero Destini 125 was launched recently and is priced between 80,450 and 89,300 (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi)

New Hero Destini 125 Mileage

Hero claims a fuel efficiency figure of 59 kmpl on the new Destini 125. The model also gets a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity. The new Hero Destini is priced at 80,450 for the base VX trim, 89,300 for the mid-ZX trim, and 90,300 for the top-spec ZX+ trim. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom, Delhi.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2025, 15:11 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Destini 125 hero MotoCorp Auto Expo 2025 Bharat Mobility 2025 Bharat Mobility Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

