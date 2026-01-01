hamburger icon
Hero Destini 125 Front Left View
Hero Destini 125 Front View
Hero Destini 125 Left View
Hero Destini 125 Rear Left View
Hero Destini 125 Rear Right View
Hero Destini 125 Rear View
Hero Destini 125 ZX

4.3 out of 5
1.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Destini 125 Key Specs
Engine124.6 cc
View all Destini 125 specs and features

Destini 125 ZX

Destini 125 ZX Prices

The Destini 125 ZX, is listed at ₹1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Destini 125 ZX Mileage

All variants of the Destini 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Destini 125 ZX Colours

The Destini 125 ZX is available in 4 colour options: Regal Black, External White, Groovy Red, Mystique Magenta.

Destini 125 ZX Engine and Transmission

The Destini 125 ZX is powered by a 124.6 cc engine.

Destini 125 ZX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Destini 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xoom 125 priced between ₹80.49 Thousands - 86.03 Thousands or the Vespa ZX 125 priced ₹1.07 Lakhs.

Destini 125 ZX Specs & Features

The Destini 125 ZX has Pass Switch, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.

Hero Destini 125 ZX Price

Destini 125 ZX

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,300
RTO
8,644
Insurance
6,311
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,255
EMI@2,241/mo
Hero Destini 125 ZX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Length
1862 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm
Height
1125 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
703 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
DTE , Auto-Cancel Winkers
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Hero Destini 125 ZX Offers
Bring Home Hero Destini 125 : Exchange Bonus up to...
Applicable on destini125vx & 2 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Hero Destini 125 ZX EMI
EMI2,017 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
93,829
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
93,829
Interest Amount
27,176
Payable Amount
1,21,005

Hero Destini 125 other Variants

Destini 125 VX (non-OBD-2B)

₹ 93,143*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,450
RTO
6,436
Insurance
6,257
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,143
EMI@2,002/mo
Destini 125 VX

₹ 94,527*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,450
RTO
7,936
Insurance
6,141
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,527
EMI@2,032/mo
55 offers Available
Destini 125 ZX Plus (non-OBD-2B)

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,300
RTO
7,224
Insurance
6,467
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,991
EMI@2,235/mo
Destini 125 ZX Plus

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,300
RTO
8,724
Insurance
6,330
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,354
EMI@2,264/mo
55 offers Available
Hero Destini 125 Alternatives

Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025Ex-Showroom
Destini 125vsXoom 125
Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125

1.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Destini 125vsZX 125
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

75,600 - 86,400Ex-Showroom
Destini 125vsJupiter 125
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

88,339 - 91,983Ex-Showroom
Destini 125vsActiva 125
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683Ex-Showroom
Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Popular Hero Bikes

