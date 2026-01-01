|Engine
|124.6 cc
The Destini 125 ZX, is listed at ₹1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Destini 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Destini 125 ZX is available in 4 colour options: Regal Black, External White, Groovy Red, Mystique Magenta.
The Destini 125 ZX is powered by a 124.6 cc engine.
In the Destini 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xoom 125 priced between ₹80.49 Thousands - 86.03 Thousands or the Vespa ZX 125 priced ₹1.07 Lakhs.
The Destini 125 ZX has Pass Switch, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.