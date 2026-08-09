In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS