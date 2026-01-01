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Destini 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Destini 125 Front Left View
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Hero Destini 125 Front View
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Hero Destini 125 Left View
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Hero Destini 125 Rear Left View
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Hero Destini 125 Rear Right View
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Hero Destini 125 Rear View
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Hero Destini 125 VX

4.3 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
94,527*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Hero Destini 125 Key Specs
Engine124.6 cc
View all Destini 125 specs and features

Destini 125 VX

Destini 125 VX Prices

The Destini 125 VX, is listed at ₹94,527 (ex-showroom).

Destini 125 VX Mileage

All variants of the Destini 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Destini 125 VX Colours

The Destini 125 VX is available in 4 colour options: Regal Black, External White, Groovy Red, Mystique Magenta.

Destini 125 VX Engine and Transmission

The Destini 125 VX is powered by a 124.6 cc engine.

Destini 125 VX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Destini 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Destini 125 VX Specs & Features

The Destini 125 VX has Pass Switch, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.

Hero Destini 125 VX Price

Destini 125 VX

₹ 94,527*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,450
RTO
7,936
Insurance
6,141
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,527
EMI@2,032/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Hero Destini 125 VX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Length
1862 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1125 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
697 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Hero Destini 125 VX EMI
EMI1,829 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
85,074
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
85,074
Interest Amount
24,640
Payable Amount
1,09,714

Hero Destini 125 other Variants

Destini 125 VX (non-OBD-2B)

₹ 93,143*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,450
RTO
6,436
Insurance
6,257
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,143
EMI@2,002/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Destini 125 ZX

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,300
RTO
8,644
Insurance
6,311
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,255
EMI@2,241/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
View breakup

Destini 125 ZX Plus (non-OBD-2B)

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,300
RTO
7,224
Insurance
6,467
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,991
EMI@2,235/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Destini 125 ZX Plus

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,300
RTO
8,724
Insurance
6,330
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,354
EMI@2,264/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
View breakup

Hero Destini 125 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Destini 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Destini 125vsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Destini 125vsEpluto 7G
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025
Destini 125vsXoom 125
Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125

1.07 Lakhs
Destini 125vsZX 125

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