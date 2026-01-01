|Engine
|124.6 cc
The Destini 125 VX, is listed at ₹94,527 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Destini 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Destini 125 VX is available in 4 colour options: Regal Black, External White, Groovy Red, Mystique Magenta.
The Destini 125 VX is powered by a 124.6 cc engine.
In the Destini 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The Destini 125 VX has Pass Switch, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.