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TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Zest 110
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 65,514₹ 70,600
Mileage50.0 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity87.8 cc109 cc
Power5.4 PS PS7.81 PS PS

Filters
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Scooty Pep Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Back View Mirror
Front Mudguard And Suspension
Front Right View
Front Indicator View
Rear Tyre View
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.2 L5 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm-
Wheelbase
1230 mm1250 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg103 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
66 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
43 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
87.8 cc109.7 cc
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGYSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
51 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes19
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,69482,675
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51470,600
RTO
5,2415,648
Insurance
5,9396,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6481,777

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Zest 110 vs Pleasure Plus

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