In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Zest 110
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|5.4 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS