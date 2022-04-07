HT Auto
TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs TVS Scooty Zest

Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹52,915*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
43 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
ECU Controlled IgnitionDigital IDI Ignition
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
87.8 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGYSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
51 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99875,617
Ex-Showroom Price
56,00962,980
RTO
3,3605,604
Insurance
5,6295,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3971,625

