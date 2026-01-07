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Honda Dio vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Honda Dio or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Dio vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Scooty pep plus
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 68,846₹ 65,514
Mileage50 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc87.8 cc
Power7.95 PS PS5.4 PS PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L4.2 L
Length
1808 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1230 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg93 kg
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
723 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km-
Max Speed
83 kmph66 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm43 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc87.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm51 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,54476,694
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84665,514
RTO
6,0085,241
Insurance
6,6905,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,648

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