In 2026 Honda Dio or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Dio vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|7.95 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS