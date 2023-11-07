In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs 52,915 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm & 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less