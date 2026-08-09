In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Grazia vs Zest 110 Comparison