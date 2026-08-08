In 2026 Ampere Magnus or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Magnus vs Zest 110 Comparison