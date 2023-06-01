HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ampere Primus, Magnus Ex Prices Hiked By Up To 39,100 After Fame Ii Subsidy Revision

Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II revision

Ampere Electric, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, has announced a price hike of up to 39,100 across its electric scooter range. With the FAME II subsidy revised from June 1, 2023, electric two-wheeler makers have announced new prices across their respective offerings. Ampere joins this list with prices of the Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX hiked.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 20:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like

As per the FAME II subsidy revision, the Ampere Zeal EX receives a price hike of 20,900 and now retails at 95,900, while the Magnus EX is more expensive by 21,000 and is currently priced at 1.05 lakh. The top-spec Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike of 39,100 and is now priced at 1.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Certainly, the Ampere range loses its cost advantage by a significant margin and now comes quite close to the prices of the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak and the like.

Also Read : Govt asks Greaves Electric Mobility to return 124 crore over FAME II violations

Ampere parent Greaves Electric Mobility is also under scrutiny from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for violating PMP guidelines under FAME II
Ampere parent Greaves Electric Mobility is also under scrutiny from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for violating PMP guidelines under FAME II
Ampere parent Greaves Electric Mobility is also under scrutiny from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for violating PMP guidelines under FAME II
Ampere parent Greaves Electric Mobility is also under scrutiny from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for violating PMP guidelines under FAME II

Ampere was the fifth-largest electric two-wheeler player in May this year after Ola, TVS, Ather, and Bajaj Auto. The company sold 9,632 units last month, growing 12 per cent month-on-month. However, it needs to be seen how the price hike affects the electric two-wheeler market. With other models moving further up the price band, it’ll be interesting to see if the models like the Magnus EX and Primus benefit from the collective hike.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ampere V48 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ampere V48
₹34,899 - 37,390 *Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ampere Reo (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo
₹40.7 - 56.19 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ampere Magnus (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Magnus
₹50 - 73.99 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ampere Reo Elite (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ampere Reo Elite
₹42,999 - 59,990 *Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ampere Zeal (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ampere Zeal
₹59,990 - 68,799 *Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hero Electric A2b (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric A2b
₹35 *Expected Price
View Details

Apart from the subsidy reduction, Greaves Electric is also dealing with allegations of violating the Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP) guidelines under the FAME II scheme. The Ministry of Heavy Industries wrote to Greaves Electric to return 124 crore plus interest claimed by the company as a subsidy. Furthermore, the ministry is considering disqualifying the company from the subsidy scheme for the violations. In a statement, Greaves Electric said that it was working with the government to understand the violations and take the necessary steps to correct the same.

Apart from Ampere, other EV players including TVS, Ola Electric, and Ather Energy announced price hikes as per the latest FAME II subsidy norms. Hero Electric is the only exception to not pass on the subsidy reduction to customers.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 20:08 PM IST
TAGS: Ampere Ampere Primus Ampere Magnus EX Ampere Zeal EX electric vehicles FAME II subsidy FAME subsidy revision
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 498 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city