HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ampere Electric Scooters Cross New Milestone, Sell Two Lakh Units. Know More

Ampere electric scooters cross two lakh sales milestone. Know more

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, the owner of the Ampere electric scooter brand, on Tuesday, claimed that its Ampere electric scooters have sold more than two lakh units. The company claimed that the milestone was achieved in the first quarter of the current financial year. Interestingly, the last one lakh units of Ampere electric scooters have been sold between April 2023 and July 2024, as the company has claimed in the release.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2023, 15:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.

The company has attributed its sales success to its diverse range of products and pan-India dealership network, spanning across Tier 1 to Tier 4 markets. Also, the company has claimed that it will continue investing in research and development to strengthen its product portfolio further and broaden its market reach.

Also Read : Ampere Primus electric scooter first ride review: An affordable premium scooter

Speaking on this sales milestone, Sanjay Behl, CEO and executive director of GEMPL said, that Ampere has solidified its position as a leading electric scooter brand in India. "This accomplishment reflects our dedication to product excellence, customer engagement, and a strong sales network. As pioneers in the Indian EV industry, we remain committed to innovation and maintaining our role as industry leaders. Greaves Electric Mobility will introduce several exciting retail and finance schemes to commemorate this significant milestone in our quest to "Make Har Gully Electric" in India. We extend our gratitude to our valued customers and dealers for their unwavering support on our transformative journey towards a sustainable future," he further added.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ampere Magnus (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Magnus
₹ 49,999 - 73,990**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 (HT Auto photo)
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
₹49,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Ct110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Ct110
₹ 50,483 - 62,349**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Ego Li (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Ego Li
₹ 50,880 - 60,774**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Eeve Wind (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Wind
₹ 50,900 - 54,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yobykes Yo Drift (HT Auto photo)
Yobykes Yo Drift
₹51,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX. The Primus is the latest model from the EV company, which was introduced to the market earlier this year after unveiling at the Auto Expo 2023 in February. All three Ampere electric scooters come as high-speed models.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2023, 15:05 PM IST
TAGS: Magnus Ampere Magnus Ampere Electric electric vehicle Electric scooter electric mobility EV Ampere Zeal EX Ampere Primus

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.