In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS