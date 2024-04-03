HT Auto
Amo Mobility Brisk On Road Price in Pune

Amo Mobility Brisk Right Side View
1/6
Amo Mobility Brisk Footspace View
2/6
Amo Mobility Brisk Front Tyre View
3/6
Amo Mobility Brisk Mirror View
4/6
Amo Mobility Brisk Mudguard View
5/6
Amo Mobility Brisk Seat View
69,536*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Brisk Price in Pune

Amo Mobility Brisk on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 69,540.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Amo Mobility Brisk STD₹ 69,540
Amo Mobility Brisk Variant Wise Price List in Pune

STD
₹ 69,536*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75-100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,000
Insurance
3,536
On-Road Price in Pune
69,536
EMI@1,495/mo
Amo Mobility Brisk Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Check Latest Offers
Wynn Price in Pune
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Check Latest Offers
Magnus Price in Pune
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Check AE-8 details
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Pune
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Pune
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
Check Latest Offers
R30 Price in Pune

Popular Amo Mobility Bikes

    Amo Mobility News

    The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.
    Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range
    3 Apr 2024
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
    Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
    30 Jul 2023
    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
    Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
    7 Feb 2022
    Both motorcycles use the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400. What all is different?
    9 May 2024
    Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
