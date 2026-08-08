In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Ampere Magnus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Brisk vs Magnus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Magnus
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Ampere
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 65,990
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|45-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|-
|-