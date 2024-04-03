HT Auto
Amo Mobility Brisk Right Side View
Amo Mobility Brisk Footspace View
Amo Mobility Brisk Front Tyre View
Amo Mobility Brisk Mirror View
Amo Mobility Brisk Mudguard View
Amo Mobility Brisk Seat View
Amo Mobility Brisk Specifications

Amo Mobility Brisk starting price is Rs. 66,000 in India. Amo Mobility Brisk is available in 1 variant and
66,000* Onwards
Amo Mobility Brisk Specs

Amo Mobility Brisk comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Brisk starts at Rs. 66,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Amo Mobility Brisk sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Amo Mobility Brisk Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
1960 mm
Height
700 mm
Kerb Weight
62 Kg
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy Wheel
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
75-100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Seat Type
Single
Gradeability
18 Degree
Additional Features
Safety Features Speed Control Switch, Side Stand Sensor, EABS
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Digital
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
1 Year
Battery Capacity
26-32 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Amo Mobility News

The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.
Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range
3 Apr 2024
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
7 Feb 2022
(L-R) Amit Ghugre, India - CMO, Shell Lubricants with brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor and Praveen Nagpal, CTO - Shell India
Shell Advance introduces new motorcycle lubricant range in India
13 Apr 2024
Amo Mobility Brisk Variants & Price List

Amo Mobility Brisk price starts at ₹ 66,000 and goes up to ₹ 66,000 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Brisk comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Brisk's top variant is STD.

STD
66,000*
25 Kmph
75-100 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

