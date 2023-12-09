In 2024 Ampere Reo or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Kollegio Plus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less