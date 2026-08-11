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DISCONTINUED

KABIRA MOBILITY Intercity Neo

₹57,000*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

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Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    24 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    110 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Intercity Neo SpecsView specs icon

Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Variants

Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo price starts at ₹ 57,000 .
1 Variant Available
Intercity Neo Lithium Ion
₹57,000*
24 kmph
110 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Visual Comparison

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Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo image
Rs. 57,000Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy110 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
527
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWIntercity NeoVSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
527
-Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWIntercity NeoVSFaast F2F
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WIntercity NeoVSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WIntercity NeoVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WIntercity NeoVSS1 Z
Okinawa R30Okinawa R30 imageRs. 61,998Onwards
4.84
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WIntercity NeoVSR30

Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Images

Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Image 1
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Image 2
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Image 3
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Image 4
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Image 5
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Image 6

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  News

Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity35 Ah
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range110 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed24 kmph
View all Intercity Neo specs and features

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